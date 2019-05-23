

Emily Olsen, CTV Vancouver Island





B.C. campers are getting over 500 new campsites across the province this year, but anyone hoping for more spots on Vancouver Island is out of luck.

The list of added camping spots includes 13 campgrounds and 12 recreation sites across mainland regions “with the highest demand.”

Golden Ears Park near Maple Ridge tops the list with 65 new sites.

Environment Minister George Heyman says the growing popularity of camping and environmental tourism are spurring the government to continue increasing the number of campsites and “enhance visitor experience.”

But Vancouver Islanders are left wondering whether the province has overlooked the popularity of campgrounds in areas like Tofino and Lake Cowichan. The island is home to more than 100 of the 600 provincial parks in B.C.

Along with the additional campsites, facilities have been upgraded in Fintry Park, Martha Creek Park, Robson River and Monck Park.

“People in B.C. love getting out to the great outdoors. Growing the number of campsites means more people can access popular spots and discover new favourites in different areas of the province," said Tourism Minister Lisa Beare.

"We want to make sure people of all abilities are able to enjoy nature and all our beautiful province has to offer. That's why it's so important that BC Parks is now incorporating more accessible design in new campgrounds and recreation sites."

BC Parks currently manages 10,700 campsites that receive over 21-million visits each year.