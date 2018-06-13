NDP MLA expected to reveal today whether or not he'll run for Nanaimo mayor
Long-time provincial New Democrat Leonard Krog is expected to reveal his political intentions late this afternoon when he makes an announcement in his riding.
The five-term MLA, including the last four straight as the MLA for Nanaimo, has hinted that he could take a run at the mayor's chair in that city.
The announcement wouldn't usually draw a lot of attention, province-wide, but with the New Democrat-Green party alliance holding a razor-thin majority in the legislature, the departure of an NDP member could have significant implications.
If Krog jumps to municipal politics, a by-election would be required in the Nanaimo riding and although it is considered a safe NDP seat, a loss to the Liberals would leave John Horgan's minority government tied with the Opposition at 43 seats, with one independent.