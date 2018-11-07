

The Canadian Press





One of three Canadian navy vessels involved in a serious technical issue over the last two weeks is part of the Pacific fleet based in Esquimalt.

A news release from National Defence says HMCS Edmonton, a Kingston-class coastal defence vessel, was taking part in Operation Caribbe in the eastern Pacific when it briefly lost all electrical power, halting electronic control of the propulsion system.

The problem was traced to two blown fuses. The navy says the ship is expected to return to its mission, but defence officials are concerned because two other navy ships of a different class and operating in the Atlantic recently had fires in their forward engine rooms.

The fires on the two Halifax-class frigates were quickly doused.

Officials say neither of the fires, nor HMCS Edmonton's power outage, appear linked.

A technical probe is underway to determine if any other issues could be behind the recent problems.