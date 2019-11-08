

Andy Garland, CTV Vancouver Island





NANAIMO -- Not sure what to do with your jack-o'-lanterns after Halloween? How about firing them into the air with a cannon or catapult?

In Nanaimo on Saturday you’ll have a chance to do just that in the inaugural Great Pumpkin Toss.

You’ll have your choice to launch your pumpkin more than 30 metres to its finally resting place with either a catapult or an air cannon that looks like a massive potato gun.

The Great Pumpkin Toss was set up by Alair Homes as a fundraiser. Donations to launch your pumpkins will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada, as well as the Nanaimo Science and Sustainability Society.

The event will take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Meadow Creek Community Park, just off Jingle Pot Road behind the East Wellington Fire Hall.

For more information visit the Alair Homes Facebook page.