

Andrew Garland, CTV Vancouver Island





NANAIMO - An email went out to parents of high school students in the Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District this afternoon making them aware of a group of teens committing several unlawful acts throughout Nanaimo.

Nanaimo RCMP say they have investigated several incidents that have resulted in criminal code charges with the help of the school district and the teens' caregivers.

The most significant case investigated by police was an assault with a weapon.

The assault with a weapon happened on Halloween when one youth assaulted another youth with a baseball bat. Police say the assault did not result in any significant injuries

Nanaimo RCMP are stressing that that none of the unlawful acts were random.

“We want to ensure parents that these are not random acts of violence,” says Cst. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP. “These kids were fighting with each other.”

The group of teens are all males ranging from ages 14 to 16 and police say there are four to six of them at any given time causing the acts.

Mounties say that many of the incidents are being reported on social media, which may not be factual representations of the events, and are not being brought to the attention of the RCMP or the school district.

“This doesn’t help the situation whatsoever,” says Cst. O’Brien.

RCMP also say that the group of teens are apparently disbanding due to the pressure put on them by the school district and their caregivers.

Police say that the information released on the teens is not meant to alarm the public but to bring awareness to the situation and to remind students in the area to be safe.

Two of the teens involved in the investigations are expected to appear in court next week.