Nanaimo singer makes debut on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Nanaimo, B.C.-raised singer Lauren Spencer-Smith made her U.S. talkshow debut with an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 18-year-old musician performed her new single "Narcissist" on the show Monday night.

Other guests on the show that evening included Idris Elba, Aubrey Plaza and Sofia Carson.

Spencer-Smith's appearance on the show is the latest accomplishment for the B.C. singer who first earned fame when she made the top 20 on American Idol in 2020.

Since then, she's released chart-topping singles and performed at Wembely Stadium in London, England.

Lauren Spencer-Smith is pictured at Summertime Ball in London, England. (Gary Spencer-Smith)

In June, Spencer-Smith was among 22 artists who performed at the Summertime Ball music festival in London, with other musicians including Harry Styles, Sam Ryder and David Guetta.

Spencer-Smith is now preparing to embark on a North American concert tour in August, with shows scheduled in San Francisco, New York, Vancouver and Toronto, among other U.S. and Canadian stops.