Nanaimo, B.C., singer performs at Wembley Stadium in London

A young and talented singer from Nanaimo, B.C., performed at a crowded Wembley Stadium in London, England over the weekend.

Eighteen-year-old Lauren Spencer-Smith was among 22 artists performing at the Summertime Ball music festival on Sunday, with other musicians including Ed Sheeran, David Guetta, and Harry Styles.

The B.C. teen first made headlines in 2020 after she impressed the judges of American Idol and made it onto the show's top 20 contestants for that year.

Spencer-Smith would go on to release her own original songs and explode in popularity. On Jan. 5, one of her singles, "Fingers Crossed," soared up the music charts, reaching second place on iTunes at the time, and ranking among the top 20 songs played on Apple Music, Spotify Weekly, and Amazon Music for that day.

Another one of her more recent singles, Flowers, has reached nearly 50 million streams across all platforms, according to Spencer-Smith's Twitter account.

The Canadian singer has more performances scheduled for this year, with concerts in New York, Toronto, and Las Vegas, among other U.S. locations.