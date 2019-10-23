

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





VICTORIA -- Mounties in Nanaimo are asking for the public's help after what they're calling a case of attempted child luring.

Police say that at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, a young student was watching her younger sister on a playground at Brechin Elementary School.

Police say there may have been a disagreement between the sisters before a woman approached them and spoke to the older girl, offering to take the younger one away with her.

The two girls then left and entered the school, according to police.

"It is not known at this time if this was a person offering to help, or there is more to the story," Nanaimo RCMP said Wednesday.

"We are investigating, and believe this is an isolated incident."

Police say they want to speak with the woman. She is described as well-dressed, wearing a black dress, red cardigan, and grey high-heeled shoes. She had dark hair pulled up in a bun and left in a grey two-door vehicle parked on Northumberland Avenue.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.