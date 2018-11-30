

CTV Vancouver Island





Nanaimo RCMP have released photos of two men who they say may have information regarding a violent home invasion.

Mounties tell CTV News they want to identify and speak to the two men seen in the pictures to further the investigation.

Two seniors were tied up with belts, attacked and robbed on Tuesday.

The couple in their 70s was woken up at around 4 a.m. when three men entered their home through a sliding door, according to RCMP.

Anyone who recognizes the men in the photos is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at (250) 754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.