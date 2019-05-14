

CTV Vancouver Island





A 53-year-old man is in police custody, suspected of committing upwards of 50 break-ins in Nanaimo, Oceanside and Ladysmith.

Nanaimo RCMP said Tuesday that the suspect was arrested without incident on May 7 by members of the Nanaimo RCMP street crimes unit.

The majority of the break-ins occurred in Nanaimo, where the suspect allegedly stole mainly cash and small items from businesses.

The break-ins occurred between early January and late April.

Investigators searched the suspect’s south Nanaimo home and found clothing linking the man to the crimes but no cash that could be returned to businesses, police said.

Ian Archibald Mactavish of Nanaimo remains in police custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 15 in Nanaimo provincial court.