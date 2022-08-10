Nanaimo man pleads guilty to Brentwood Bay murder

A Nanaimo, B.C., man has pleaded guilty to killing a young woman in Brentwood Bay, B.C., two years ago.

The murder occurred on May 12, 2019, when police were called to a home on Meadow Lark Lane.

Police reportedly found the body of Emily Caruana inside, and signs of a violent struggle.

Police investigating murder in Central Saanich. May 13, 2019. (CTV News)

Two other men – Caruana's uncle, John Caruana, and her boyfriend, Justin Booth – were found seriously injured at the scene, police said.

Alan Charles Chapman was arrested shortly after and charged with first-degree murder.

On Tuesday, Chapman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Police have released few details about the incident, but said that they did not believe the attack was random.

Chapman's next court appearance is set for Aug. 24.