VICTORIA -- Nanaimo RCMP say one person is dead and another is injured after a serious collision Wednesday.

Cst. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP says a vehicle veered off Nanaimo Lakes Road roughly 2 kilometres from Wakesiah Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Mounties say the passenger, an adult man, was found dead at the scene while the adult male driver was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Police say that the preliminary investigation suggests that the vehicle was travelling eastbound on Nanaimo Lakes Road when the driver lost control and went off the roadway, striking a stump before coming to a rest.

Traffic analysts are being called to the scene. Mounties say traffic will be completely blocked near the 1400-block of Nanaimo Lakes Road for an undetermined amount of time.

The BC Coroners Service has been notified of the incident and will begin an investigation.

Police ask the public to stay away from the area.