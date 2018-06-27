Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a mask-clad thief who broke into a woman's home and stole cash form her purse earlier this month.

The frightening incident took place at a home in the 400-block of Hewgate Street on Thurs, June 14, according to RCMP.

The homeowner told police she was on her lunch break and decided to walk home. When she got there at around 11:30 a.m., she heard noises coming from the bedroom and saw a man sitting at her desk going through her purse.

She yelled at the man, who then climbed out of the bedroom window and rode away on a bicycle. Police say the man stole an unknown amount of cash.

The man is described as in his thirties and white. He was wearing a full face shield, a grey sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.