Nanaimo byelection: Where to cast your ballot
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 9:47AM PST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 30, 2019 5:07PM PST
Nanaimo residents head to the polls today to cast their votes in a high-stakes byelection that could tip the balance of power in the legislature.
Voting places in the Harbour city opened at 8 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m.
In case you're unsure where to go, here's a map of voting places open today.
Not sure what identification you need to vote? Visit Elections BC's website.