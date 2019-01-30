

Nanaimo residents head to the polls today to cast their votes in a high-stakes byelection that could tip the balance of power in the legislature.

Voting places in the Harbour city opened at 8 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m.

In case you're unsure where to go, here's a map of voting places open today.

Not sure what identification you need to vote? Visit Elections BC's website.