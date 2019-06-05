The two year old peers into the lens of my video camera and says "cheese!" That's followed by showing me a pink flower that she found. She says it’s a prairie rose and that her name is Prairie. You can imagine how wonderful it must be to be two and find a rose with the same name as you.

Then her older sister Indiana shows me what she spotted while walking along the chip trail that circles the Cedar Hill Golf Course. "We just came a we saw the little jar," the eight year old says, pointing. It's a bejewelled bowl on a log, and there's something inside it.

"Oh!" says another woman walking by the bowl. "There's little notes in it!"

Leanne, who says she's walking the trail for the first time, bends down to pull a piece of paper out of the bowl. "You are amazing inside and out," she reads.

Leanne finds it so meaningful, she decides to pay it forward with a message of her own. She writes, "If you can be anything, be kind."

I ask why. "Because it's hard to find positive sometimes," she explains. "People are struggling." She hopes her contribution will help.

The bowl, which sparkles in the sun, is filled with dozens of notes. The handwriting is all different, the messages are all positive. They range from, "May your day unfold as you wish" to "Expose your cracks and love will fill them."

A man riding an ATV drives by. Jake says he first noticed the bowl last week, but has no idea who put it there or why.

"It’s a mystery," he says. Although the groundskeeper is driving around picking up junk, he decided to leave the bowl behind, after pulling out a fitting message: "Find your wild."

Finding your wild is very rooting," Jake says. "It's calming to be in nature." The note reminded him to be grateful for having a job that allows him to work outside. "It also makes me feel hopeful," he says. "That there's good people out there."

Back to the siblings – Prairie and Indiana are now sitting on the log next to the bowl.

"Be happy," the eight year old is now reading as many messages as she can to her younger sister. "Remember your creativity and find inspiration."

Their mom Kirstin is watching it all and expects the moment will earn a mention during her girls' bedtime routine. "We reflect on one high point and one low point. This will definitely make my high point!" she says. "It's inspiring."

And then, after telling her girls to tidy up the notes, it's time to go, Prairie bends down and gently places that flower she found on one of the notes.

She wraps up the rose with same name as her, and with Indiana's help, places it in the bowl. Although the two year old can't read or write yet, she found a way to leave a positive message of her own.