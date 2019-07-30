

CTV Vancouver Island





Courtenay fire crews were called to an apartment complex Monday evening for a reported structure fire but were puzzled by what they found when they arrived.

Courtenay Fire Department Capt. Jonathan Welsh said three people reported seeing smoke as well as open flames coming from the third floor of the rear wing of the Washington Inn Apartment complex on Ryan Road.

"Crews arrived on scene, we did a 360 complete with nothing showing," said Welsh. "The landlord went inside, took the crew in there and directed them to the roof and third floor where they'd seen it and again, nothing showing."

Welsh himself believes he saw some sort of haze when he arrived first on the scene but after conducting primary and secondary searches, no source for the problem could be found.

Crews could be seen searching each individual apartment interior as well as the exterior using thermal cameras as well as the building's roof.

Tenant Ryan Naylor Catherwood was one of those cleared out of the building.

"I was just laying in bed when the fire alarm went off and then I came outside and I know some people stay inside when the fire alarm goes off," he said.

Welsh said he was pleased with the orderly evacuation of the tenants who were notified by the fire alarm, which was activated through a pull station.