

CTV Vancouver Island





Nanaimo RCMP are searching for a 72-year-old man who walked away from his home Thursday and hasn't been seen since.

John Richard Larson was last seen near Petroglyph Park in south Nanaimo Thursday morning.

Police say it's unusual for him not to return home and are enlisting the public to help find him.

Larson is described as white, clean shaven, 6'2" tall and about 230 pounds. It's believed he might be wearing a black hat, black backpack and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.