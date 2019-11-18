VICTORIA – A Campbell River RCMP officer was physically assaulted during an impaired driving investigation over the weekend, according to the Mounties.

A lone officer was conducting a traffic stop at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday after a report of an intoxicated man in his vehicle.

Police say a 20-year-old man then attacked the Mountie, resulting in "a sustained battle to restrain the man."

"Two members of the public assisted the officer until backup members arrived and were eventually able to take the male into custody," the RCMP said in a news release Monday.

Jay Douglas of Alberta was due to appear in court in Campbell River Monday. Police have recommended charges of assaulting a police officer causing bodily harm, and resisting arrest.

"At this point in time we believe our officer will make a full recovery, but this is a disturbing reminder of the dangers our officers face on a daily basis while conducting routine investigations," said Const. Maury Tyre.

"The Campbell River RCMP would like to wish our officer a speedy recovery and thank the public for their assistance in this incident."