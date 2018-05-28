

CTV Vancouver Island





A serious crash between a car and a motorcycle in Courtenay sent three people including a child to hospital on Sunday.

According to officials, a motorcycle T-boned a small pickup truck at high speed in the intersection of Cliffe Avenue and 29th Street.

"It was a pretty good impact. It must have rolled the truck a little bit because it dumped everything that was in the truck out on the highway," said Courtenay Fire Chief Don Bardonnex.

A man and a woman on the motorcycle and a child in the truck were all sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.