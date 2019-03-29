Weather Host, CTV Vancouver Island

Brittany King is a born-and-raised Victoria girl and radio announcer. She's one half of Virgin Mornings with Brittany & Chris weekdays from 5:30-10 a.m. on 107.3 Virgin Radio. Later in the day, Brittany returns as Weather Host on CTV Vancouver Island. It makes for a busy day, but Brittany is fuled by excitement for both her roles, a love for her city, an awesome team of co-workers...and at least a couple Americanos through the day.

The interaction and connectivity of being on-air is what Brittany loves most about her "job." There's something really special about sharing stories and hearing back from listeners/viewers who want to do the same. Brittany is also passionate about community service and supporting local. She's always looking for opportunities to contribute to the city and island that raised her, be it volunteering with literacy programs, picking up garbage, donating blood or emceeing a local event.

Over her last 14 years in broadcasting, Brittany has enjoyed some incredible opportunities including riding in the 2011 Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock, travelling to the Philippines on behalf of World Vision and being honored with the 2012 Young Broadcaster of the Year award at Canadian Music Week.

Between her split shifts and on her down time, Brittany enjoys spending time with family (ti amo, Nonna!), adventures on her motorcycle, hiking in nature and reading a good book on a gross day.