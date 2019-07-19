

CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria police are frantically searching for a missing woman who’s case has now been deemed high-risk by the department.

Investigators say 25-year-old Clarissa Adamick has not been seen since July 12 and was reported missing Thursday.

She is described as a white woman standing five feet nine inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. She has brown hair and heterochromatic eyes with one being blue and the other brown.

Police say there is nothing to indicate the woman is in mortal danger, but still consider her case to be high-risk for a number of factors. The only factor officers mentioned in a press release was the length of time she has been missing.

Investigators along with Adamick’s family say they are concerned for her well-being.

Officers have received information saying the young woman may have been spotted since her disappearance, in Victoria’s downtown core.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911.