Missing Saanich teen may have been spotted in Burnaby a month after her disappearance, RCMP say

More than a month after her disappearance, police in the Lower Mainland are renewing their call for information on missing Saanich teen Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason.

On Friday, Burnaby RCMP became the latest police agency to share photos of Edwards-Helgason and ask the public for help finding her.

The 17-year-old was reported missing to the Saanich Police Department on Dec. 19. That was also the last date she was seen on Vancouver Island.

Since then, she's been spotted in Burnaby and on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, according to police.

On Jan. 6, Saanich police shared photos of two men they hoped to speak to in the case. The pair had been seen at a hotel in Burnaby on Jan. 3, and police believed they may have information on Edwards-Helgason's whereabouts.

Roughly a week later, on Jan. 12, Saanich police said the teen had been spotted on the Downtown Eastside as recently as Jan. 10.

In a news release Friday, Burnaby RCMP said the most recent possible sighting had occurred in their city on Thursday, Jan. 19, one month after Edwards-Helgason was reported missing.

"Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason in the Lower Mainland is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP 604-646-9999," Mounties said in their release, adding that the file number is 23-2298.

Police describe Edwards-Helgason as 5'6" tall with black hair and an average build. Photos released by Saanich police are considered recent.