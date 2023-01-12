Search continues for missing Saanich girl who may be in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason is pictured in this handout photo from Jan. 12, 2023. (Saanich Police) Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason is pictured in this handout photo from Jan. 12, 2023. (Saanich Police)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

At least one person missing after explosion at Quebec propane company

At least one person is missing Thursday after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in Quebec's Lanaudiere region, according to provincial police (SQ). At an afternoon press conference in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, the municipality where the blast occurred, a spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson said it's possible more people are missing.

Explosion at a propane company in St-Roch de l'Achigan (photo: Michel Varin)

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario