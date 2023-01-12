Search continues for missing Saanich girl who may be in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Investigators with the Saanich Police Department continue to search for a high-risk missing teen who was last seen in the municipality on Dec. 19.
Police are looking for 17-year-old Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason, who stands 5'6" tall with an average build and black hair.
On Thursday, police said they learned Edwards-Helgason was in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighbourhood as recently as Jan. 10.
Police say the photos of the teen released Thursday are considered recent.
Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason is pictured in this handout photo from Jan. 12, 2023. (Saanich Police)
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.
Otherwise, anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or contact Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.
Investigators are also looking to identify a man who may have information on her whereabouts, pictured below.
On Jan. 7, police said the man was last seen at a hotel in Burnaby, B.C., on Jan. 3.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
At least one person missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
At least one person is missing Thursday after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in Quebec's Lanaudiere region, according to provincial police (SQ). At an afternoon press conference in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, the municipality where the blast occurred, a spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson said it's possible more people are missing.
More than 2,000 anomalies found during radar search of former Sask. residential school site, officials say
Star Blanket Cree Nation said it has located over 2,000 anomalies after completing phase one of a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.
Researchers consider how to 'denormalize' drinking culture ahead of new alcohol guide
Guidelines for alcohol consumption, set in 2011, are expected to be updated next week by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction. Proposed changes released last summer suggest Canada's recommendations will dramatically decrease.
Minister vows accountability over holiday travel chaos, as airlines cite 'extreme weather'
Putting the blame largely on 'extreme weather' and staffing issues, officials from major Canadian airlines Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada have told MPs they are sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season. The airlines say they'll be making changes, but so too should the government.
Missing California boy's mom: 'I could feel his fingers slipping' away
'Mom, it's OK. Just be calm.' Those were the last words a little boy said to his mother before his fingers slipped away from hers and he was swept away Monday on California's central coast.
Police offer $100,000 reward for information on abducted Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
Police are offering up to a $100,000 reward for anyone with information about the location of an Ontario woman who disappeared a year ago Thursday.
BREAKING | Construction company charged in Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young adults
Con-Drain Group is charged with six counts of criminal negligence causing death following an investigation into an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie.
Trudeau says he's asked ministers to 'look into' McKinsey contracts
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will examine federal contracts awarded to consulting firm McKinsey and Company.
B.C. woman ordered to reimburse former employer for 'time theft'
A B.C. woman who was fired from her job has been ordered to pay her former employer $1,500 as reimbursement for "time theft."
Vancouver
-
Vancouver man found guilty in 2020 assault of Black security guard in Gastown
A 38-year-old man has been found guilty of assaulting a Black security guard in Vancouver nearly two years ago.
-
Search continues for missing Saanich girl who may be in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Investigators with the Saanich Police Department continue to search for a high-risk missing teen who was last seen in the municipality on Dec. 19.
-
Space-travelling yeast and algae back at UBC for DNA analysis
A team of scientists at the University of British Columbia recently sent baker’s yeast and algae to space in hopes of studying the effects of weightlessness and cosmic radiation on living organisms.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier reverses course on promise to seek pardons for COVID-19 health violators
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who promised less than three months ago to seek pardons for COVID-19 health violators, now says she will let justice take its course.
-
Shots fired during Edmonton robbery; police believe it's related to shooting of pawn shop workers
Another pawn shop was robbed in Edmonton Tuesday and officers think it's the same people who stole from another store and shot two employees just weeks earlier.
-
36 beds opening in Edmonton for homeless people recently discharged from ER
In a move that organizers are calling the first of this kind in Canada, Alberta is opening up three dozen beds for homeless Edmontonians who were just released from hospital emergency departments.
Toronto
-
Body of murdered Ontario woman still not found, suspect last seen boarding flight to Mexico
A suspect in the 2021 murders of an Ontario couple was last seen boarding a plane to Mexico days after the attack, police said at a Thursday news conference.
-
Gun fired inside bathroom during fight at Toronto school
A Toronto school was placed under a lockdown on Thursday afternoon after a gun was discharged during a fight inside a bathroom, police say.
-
Malicious code embedded on LCBO site, customer data may be compromised
The LCBO says an unauthorized party embedded 'malicious code' on its website to obtain customer information during the checkout process and data may have been compromised.
Calgary
-
Calgary company's technology, used in NASA Mars mission, could help reduce oilsands emissions
A Calgary company’s cutting edge technology – originally used by NASA in a Mars mission – could be utilized to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the oilsands.
-
Chinook Blast to celebrate winter in downtown Calgary
Chinook Blast is returning in 2023 to turn winter in downtown Calgary into a snowy celebration of music, theatre, Indigenous crafts. culture and fashion, not to mention slopestyle, halfpipe and even a rally cross event that will take over Stampede Park on the first weekend of February.
-
Police seize guns, arrest suspects in connection with armed Martindale home invasion
Four Calgarians have been charged in connection with a targeted, armed home invasion earlier this month at a home in the city's northeast.
Montreal
-
At least one person missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
At least one person is missing Thursday after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in Quebec's Lanaudiere region, according to provincial police (SQ). At an afternoon press conference in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, the municipality where the blast occurred, a spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson said it's possible more people are missing.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | What you need to know about Thursday night's winter storm in Quebec
An intensifying Colorado low is barrelling toward Eastern Canada. Montreal and Southwestern Quebec are under winter storm warnings for 15 to 25 centimetres of heavy wet snow Thursday night through Friday.
-
Woman, child in hospital as Quebec police investigate incident in Mont-St-Hilaire home
Quebec provincial police are investigating after a 30-year-old woman was found unconscious inside a home in Mont-Saint-Hilaire Thursday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
'She should be here': Cape Breton family says loved one died shortly after leaving busy ER
Another Nova Scotia family is speaking out about the death of a loved one following a lengthy wait at an emergency department -- and they’ve created a website where others can share their own stories.
-
Winter storm timing and impacts for the Maritimes
A developing winter storm moving towards Quebec and Maine will bring a mix of heavy snow, freezing rain, rain and gusty southerly winds to the Maritimes Friday into Saturday.
-
Suspicious death of woman in Five Islands ruled a homicide: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP says the suspicious death of a woman in Five Islands, N.S., has been ruled a homicide.
Winnipeg
-
Fingerprint leads to arrest more than three years after random Manitoba kidnapping
More than three years after a completely random kidnapping in southern Manitoba, Mounties have arrested and charged a man thanks to a breakthrough in the investigation.
-
Man arrested in connection with five rural Manitoba bank robberies
Manitoba RCMP has arrested a man following a string of bank robberies in rural Manitoba between November and January.
-
Car-sharing platform Turo eyes move to Manitoba
Canada’s largest car-sharing marketplace is looking to roll into Manitoba.
Kitchener
-
Dozens of propane tanks found in area of Cambridge encampment fire
A section of Highway 401 eastbound in Cambridge was shut down for several hours overnight due to a fire at a nearby encampment.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Construction company charged in Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young adults
Con-Drain Group is charged with six counts of criminal negligence causing death following an investigation into an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie.
-
'Active police investigation' in the village of St. George
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning the public about an increased police presence in the village of St. George in Brant County.
Regina
-
More than 2,000 anomalies found during radar search of former Sask. residential school site, officials say
Star Blanket Cree Nation said it has located over 2,000 anomalies after completing phase one of a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.
-
White City boundary application to annex Emerald Park and surrounding areas denied
White City’s application to incorporate Emerald Park, Park Meadows Estates, Meadow Ridge Estates, Escott/Deneve, and Great Plains Industrial Park into a single municipality has been denied by the Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB).
-
Girl, 15, charged following bear spray assault at Regina round dance: police
A 15-year-old girl is facing an assault charge following a bear spray incident at a community centre in north central Regina on Wednesday evening.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Construction company charged in Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young adults
Con-Drain Group is charged with six counts of criminal negligence causing death following an investigation into an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie.
-
New information released on Elnaz Hajtamiri case one year after her abduction in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
On the one year anniversary of her disappearance, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released composite sketches of two of the three men who they say abducted Elnaz Hajtamiri from a Wasaga Beach home where she was hiding out with family after being the victim of a violent assault in Richmond Hill.
-
Police pull off a large Fentanyl bust in Collingwood
A November investigation led to a cocaine and Fentanyl bust in Collingwood Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
More than 2,000 anomalies found during radar search of former Sask. residential school site, officials say
Star Blanket Cree Nation said it has located over 2,000 anomalies after completing phase one of a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.
-
Saskatoon may seek loan to pay for snow removal and repay it through tax levy
City councillors are facing another budget decision, this time on how to pay for snow removal during extreme weather events.
-
Why these rabid junior hockey fans from the U.S. are on a whirlwind trip through Saskatchewan
Spending $2,800 USD on a 10-day trip to Saskatchewan and Manitoba might not be high on many people’s priority list. For a group from Portland, Oregon, they couldn't have been happier to be spending time on the prairies during January.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police seize handguns, rifle, $540K in drugs, three men charged
Greater Sudbury Police seized more than $540,000 in cocaine and fentanyl this week after it received reports that three southern Ontario men were in the city to sell the illicit substances.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sunwing cancelling Sudbury, North Bay service again
CTV News confirmed Thursday afternoon Sunwing is cancelling all flights out of Sudbury and North Bay starting Feb. 1.
-
Huntsville boater charged in July death of swimmer on Lake Rosseau
Police have charged a Huntsville boater more than five months after the death of a man on Lake Rosseau.