Update:

VICTORIA – Nanaimo RCMP say that a missing 15-year-old boy has been located safe.

On Monday morning, RCMP said they were searching for the teen, Brandon Sheldon, who was last seen on Feb. 11.

By Monday afternoon, RCMP said that he had been located safe and thanked the community for assisting in the search.

Earlier:

Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old youth.

Brandon Sheldon was last seen on Feb. 11.

"Given his age and the lack of information on his whereabouts, his caregivers are extremely worried for his safety and well-being," said police in a release on Monday.

Sheldon is roughly 5'11" tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has dark brown hair and wears braces in his teeth. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, tan pants and white runners.

Police say the two photographs of Sheldon are considered recent.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.