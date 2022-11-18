Missing man found dead in Esquimalt, B.C.

The search for a missing Victoria man has reached a sad conclusion.

The missing 23-year-old man was found dead in Esquimalt on Thursday, police said in a release Friday.

The man was last seen on Nov. 5 and was reported missing to police on Nov. 12.

On Nov. 15, VicPD issued a release asking for the public's help in locating him.

Police say his death is not considered suspicious.

"The family has been notified and is asking for privacy at this time," said VicPD in a release Friday.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends."