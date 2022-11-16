Victoria police search for missing man, 23, last seen in Esquimalt

Riley Norman Jones was last seen on Nov. 5 and was reported missing to police on Nov. 12, the Victoria Police Department said in a release Wednesday. (Victoria police) Riley Norman Jones was last seen on Nov. 5 and was reported missing to police on Nov. 12, the Victoria Police Department said in a release Wednesday. (Victoria police)

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people did not appear to be intentional and was probably launched by air defences in neighbouring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid.

NASA's mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo

NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Wednesday, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.

