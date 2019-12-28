VANCOUVER -- Update: Port Hardy RCMP say the missing teenager has been found. This story has been updated to remove her name. The edited story follows.

Mounties on the north end of Vancouver Island are asking the public for help locating a missing teenager.

Port Hardy RCMP say the 16-year-old was last seen on Dec. 23 at the Port Hardy Ministry of Children and Family Services.

Police describe her as an Indigenous girl with brown eyes and shoulder-length dark hair. She stands 5'2" tall and weighs roughly 110 pounds, police said.

In an email providing a news release about her disappearance, police described her as a "high risk missing youth," though the release itself does not use those terms.

Anyone with information about the girl's whereabouts is asked to call Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.