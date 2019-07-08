Missing hiker Murray Naswell has been found safe.

He was airlifted Monday to Raven Lodge on Mount Washington, after spending five nights lost in the wilderness of Strathcona Provincial Park.

More than 100 searchers from 17 rescue organizations had gathered Monday morning to search for Naswell, who was last seen Wednesday.

"It is a massive search area, lots of travel routes, lots of drainages that Murray could be in and we're pretty insignificant compared to the terrain out there" said Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue manager Paul Berry at the trailhead in Strathcona Park.

Teams from as far away as Chilliwack were assisting with the search, the largest in the area in the past five years.

Naswell, 50, was seen late Wednesday heading towards the summit of Mount Albert Edward but failed to return back to his tent at a nearby lake that night.

Berry said the weather cleared for the first time on Sunday afternoon allowing an RCMP helicopter to do a significant amount of searching.

A commercial chopper from Ascent Helicopters in Parksville was shuttling crews to the scene.