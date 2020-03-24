VICTORIA -- The Victoria police department is reminding the community that today, March 24, is the 29th anniversary of the disappearance of Michael Dunahee.

The four-year-old disappeared from the Blanshard Elementary School playground in 1991.

Police say that many people were in the area at the time, playing a touch football game. After Michael was reported missing, an extensive search was launched, involving hundreds of volunteers and multiple police agencies.

Over the past three decades, Michael's disappearance remains one of the highest-profile missing children investigations in Canada.

On Sunday, VicPD hosted the annual Michael Dunahee walk online. All proceeds from the virtual event went towards the Child Find BC charity.

“We continue to investigate this file as we utilize new advancements in forensics and technology,” said Detective Sgt. Michelle Robertson of the Victoria police's historical case review section.

“We are grateful for the assistance of the public in providing tips, and we remain committed to solving Michael’s disappearance.”