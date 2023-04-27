Lockdown lifted at Colwood school
The West Shore RCMP says there is no longer a security risk to a French immersion school in Colwood Thursday.
Police say they received a report of two men with a long gun sitting in a vehicle near College Road and Thetis Crescent around 2:30 p.m.
The report added that the men were pointing the gun towards some trees before they stepped out of their vehicle and walked towards a wooded area.
Police say they notified nearby École John Stubbs Memorial School and Royal Roads University of the incident, as well as military police.
On Thursday afternoon, the Sooke School District (SD62) warned families that a lockdown was in effect at École John Stubbs Memorial School, which has students from kindergarten to Grade 8.
"Bus students already on buses are being escorted to [a] safe location and are being supervised by their bus driver," said the school district at the time.
A short time later, the West Shore RCMP said the security risk was over at the school.
Instead of a lockdown, Mounties said the school was in a hold-in-secure, which was lifted at 3:30 p.m.
RCMP say that officers arrested two men who were in possession of an airsoft rifle in the area. The men were in police custody Thursday afternoon as Mounties continued their investigation.
A hold-and-secure is issued when a security concern is taking place outside a school in the surrounding area. School entrances are locked but normal activities can continue within the building, such as classes.
Meanwhile, lockdowns are used "to prevent intruders from entering occupied areas of the school, or in times when it is necessary to isolate students and staff from a danger outside or within the building," reads the Sooke School District website.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals' online streaming Bill C-11 passes Parliament
After years of political pushback and considerable parliamentary scrutiny, the federal Liberal government's Online Streaming Act known as Bill C-11 passed the Senate and has become law.
Treasury Board president looks for 'creative solutions' as PSAC escalates strike action
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
Clouds can spread antibiotic-resistant bacteria, Canadian-French study finds
The spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria poses a major threat to global health and food security as the use of antibiotics continue to grow. And now, a team of researchers from Quebec and France say bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes can even spread through the clouds.
One in three family members of those with serious mental illnesses experience stigma by association: study
Those who experience serious mental health issues often face stigma from society, but a new study has found that their close family members also bear the brunt of that stigma.
James Smith Cree Nation killer broke into homes covered in blood, bragged about murders: RCMP
RCMP have shared a timeline of a bloody rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left 11 dead and 17 injured.
A pizza and a set of teeth: Here are some of the stranger items left behind in Uber vehicles
Uber has revealed the most common items that Canadian riders left behind in Uber vehicles in 2023.
Lawyer says Prince Harry's words undermine phone hack case
An attorney for the publisher of The Sun tabloid used Prince Harry's own words Thursday to argue that his phone hacking lawsuit should be thrown out.
Pence testifies before election probe grand jury: AP source
Former U.S. vice president Mike Pence testified Thursday before a federal grand jury investigating efforts by then-president Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Two Canadian Armed Forces flights have left Sudan, carrying 118 evacuees
Military and foreign affairs officials said Thursday Canada expects to send additional planes to help evacuate people from Sudan in the coming days but the volatile situation on the ground is making planning difficult.
Vancouver
-
Councillor says Yaletown overdose prevention site will be moved, citing ‘safety issues’
A life-saving service for people who use drugs continues to be a source of controversy for residents of a Vancouver neighbourhood and one local politician is saying the overdose prevention site should and will be moved.
-
B.C. public safety rallies: Underwhelming turnout, but government heard the message
Rallies planned to draw attention to public safety issues in seven communities across British Columbia drew underwhelming crowds, but captured the attention of policymakers nonetheless.
-
Trying to deny bail to alleged criminals may result in more people being set free, experts say
Random violence, theft and smashed windows at businesses, have the political rhetoric in Victoria ramped all the way up.
Edmonton
-
'Grateful for the outpouring': Edmonton girl addresses being spat on, swore at during Kings game
The family of an Edmonton girl who was subjected to "scary and negative moments" while cheering on the Oilers in Los Angeles last Friday is happy with the way both teams, fans and media have responded.
-
Central Alberta child suffered 'prolonged abuse' by family member after disclosing to multiple people: investigators
A central Alberta man is accused of sexually assaulting a family member for five years.
-
Edmonton officer who kicked teen in the head showed 'shocking lack of judgement' but will not be charged: ASIRT
An Edmonton officer who kicked an Indigenous teen in the head in 2020 will not be arrested, despite Alberta's police watchdog finding "reasonable grounds" to lay criminal charges.
Toronto
-
Lightning force Game 6, beat Maple Leafs 4-2
So close, yet so far, is a phrase that nicely sums up the last five years of playoff hockey for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
-
Four men charged with murder of 24-year-old Toronto man who 'brightened every room'
Police have arrested four men and charged them with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Munawar Warsama — a young man being remembered by loved ones as someone who brightened every room and sought to better life for those around him.
-
Police investigating reports Ontario man ran website selling chemical used in recent U.K. suicides
Police are investigating reports that a Toronto area man has been operating a website selling a lethal, but legal, poison reportedly used in a number of suicides, including the 2022 death of a 22-year-old university student in the U.K.
Calgary
-
Calgary councillors mum on further arena-deal details amid criticism of cost
Calgary Sports and Entertainment is fronting $356 million. The province is kicking in $330 million. The city, however, is putting up $537.3 million, and taxpayers here are not yet able to see exactly what they're about to buy.
-
Alberta premier poses for photo with protestors charged in Ottawa convoy
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is under fire for once again appearing to associate with people facing serious criminal charges.
-
Advocates concerned about delays, confusion for low-income Calgarians filing taxes
With an ongoing strike affecting federal government workers, including Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) employees, some low-income Calgarians are feeling stressed about filing on time and connecting with the agency.
Montreal
-
Site of fatal Old Montreal fire had been flagged by safety inspectors, documents show
Documents obtained by CTV News suggest the site of the fatal fire in Old Montreal last month had been flagged by city safety inspectors. Reports from the Montreal fire department provided to CTV through an Access to Information request described problems with fire alarms in the building.
-
Boy, 16, arrested after Israeli flag burned outside Montreal-area school
Montreal police say they have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with Israeli flags that were ripped down and set on fire outside a Jewish elementary school in a West Island suburb.
-
Striking federal workers head to Quebec-U.S. border to protest
Striking federal public servants held a demonstration Thursday morning near the Lacolle border crossing in the Montérégie region of Quebec, on the ninth day of their work stoppage. A few buses carrying dozens of protesters arrived at the border crossing between Lacolle, Canada, and Champlain, New York, in the United States, usually one of the busiest in the country.
Atlantic
-
Cormorant contract: Search and rescue capabilities to be enhanced with DND funding
Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Thursday morning IMP Aerospace will lead the process to perform mid-life upgrades to the nation’s fleet of CH-149 Cormorant search and rescue helicopters.
-
Halifax begins planning its new response to public safety issues
Halifax is looking at transforming its police service and has hired a former deputy police chief to lead the charge.
-
Federal minister says strike hampering enforcement of baby eel fishery closure
The public service strike has made it difficult for Ottawa to enforce conservation rules for the highly contentious and lucrative baby eel fishery, according to MP Sean Fraser.
Winnipeg
-
Man convicted of murdering Winnipeg taxi driver may face deportation, defence lawyers say
A Winnipeg man who fatally stabbed a taxi driver 17 times in what the court has described as a rage and racism fuelled attack will be handed a life sentence and may face deportation, the court heard during a sentencing hearing.
-
Shared Health CEO resigns
Shared Health CEO Adam Topp resigned Thursday Night after two years in the role. (Photo Source: LinkedIn)
-
PSAC strike's impact on Passport Canada could spoil Manitoba man's trip to Stanley Cup Finals
A lucky Manitoban has won a hockey fan's trip of a lifetime to the Stanley Cup Finals, but one of the largest labour strikes in Canadian history could prevent him from going.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Internal memos reveal wide-ranging impacts of WRDSB cyberattack
Nine months after a cyberattack at the Waterloo Regional District School Board (WRDSB), we’re learning more about what was impacted and how the breach was handled.
-
Protestors confront security and police at Roos Island in Kitchener
There were tense scenes at Kitchener’s Victoria Park Thursday as demonstrators gathered to object to the closure of Roos Island and efforts by the City of Kitchener to relocate people living in an encampment there.
-
New user-friendly app looks to make cycling safer in Waterloo region, Guelph
A new map app geared specifically for cyclists to help people plan the best routes through the region on two wheels is set to hit the app store soon.
Regina
-
James Smith Cree Nation killer broke into homes covered in blood, bragged about murders: RCMP
RCMP have shared a timeline of a bloody rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left 11 dead and 17 injured.
-
'Pretty much burnt to the ground': Overnight fire destroys well known Regina business
A well known Regina business was the scene of a large fire early Thursday morning.
-
Sask. RCMP say more on why they failed to identify Sanderson before the violence started
The RCMP responded to how they could have failed to identify Damien Sanderson at a home prior to the beginning of Myles Sanderson's stabbing spree on James Smith Cree Nation in September.
Barrie
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Bradford under investigation
Northbound traffic is slow moving along Highway 400 through Bradford Thursday afternoon as police attend to a multi-vehicle collision that sent a delivery truck rolling into the ditch.
-
Family escapes house fire in Barrie
Fire crews battle massive blaze and thick, black smoke at a home in Barrie Thursday afternoon.
-
Barrie councillors moving ahead with lobbyist registry
Barrie city councillors are moving ahead with a plan to keep track of people pressuring local politicians.
Saskatoon
-
James Smith Cree Nation killer broke into homes covered in blood, bragged about murders: RCMP
RCMP have shared a timeline of a bloody rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left 11 dead and 17 injured.
-
Saskatoon explosive disposal unit investigated 'suspicious package'
Saskatoon police investigated a reported “suspicious package” at an apartment on the 400 block of 115th Street East Thursday.
-
Sask. government may release details of investigation into Prince Albert police
Provincial policing Minister Christine Tell said on Wednesday her ministry is considering releasing the details of an investigation into the Prince Albert Police Service.
Northern Ontario
-
Proposal to charge $700 trailer permit fee sparks anger in northern Ont. community
A plan to charge trailer owners as much as $700 a year led to what can only be described as a contentious town hall meeting in the township of Sables-Spanish Rivers.
-
Elliot Lake CAO relieved of his duties by council
There has been another abrupt departure at Elliot Lake city hall after the chief administrative officer was relieved of his duties Wednesday, but no reason has been given.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Bradford under investigation
Northbound traffic is slow moving along Highway 400 through Bradford Thursday afternoon as police attend to a multi-vehicle collision that sent a delivery truck rolling into the ditch.