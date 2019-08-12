

Oak Bay police are investigating after two men covering their faces demanded money in an attempted robbery in Carnarvon Park.

The incident happened at around 1 a.m. Friday morning. Police say three females were walking in the park when the two men, who were wearing dark-coloured hoodies with their lower faces obscured, approached them.

One of the men demanded the group's wallets and money. They kept walking and one of the men tried to stop them, according to police.

As the group continued walking, somebody shined a red laser pointer at them.

One of the females also thought she saw an "unknown object" in the hands of one of the men, police said.

Responding officers could not find the men and the incident remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them.

No one suffered injuries in the incident.