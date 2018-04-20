Saanich police had a big problem on their hands Friday morning when a massive sow escaped from its home, prompting an unusual rescue mission.

The pig escaped from a home near Santa Clara Road and was reported running across the grounds of Elk Lake School, according to Saanich police.

By the time police were able to figure out who the owner was, the pig made her way to Santa Clara Avenue at Claremont Avenue.

"The Saanich pound wasn't available so we had to catch her before she tried to cross the highway this AM," Saanich police tweeted from their official account at 11:15 a.m.

Fearing she would head straight to the nearby Pat Bay Highway, police officers took matters into their own hands and used straps to wrangle the huge animal.

"That's why we sort of cowboyed up, if you will," said Saanich police spokesman Sgt. Jereme Leslie.

The pig was caught and returned back to her owner.

Police posted a picture of the successful capture, acknowledging that they were opening themselves up to some "colourful comments" from the public.

"Sometimes you can't make this stuff up," they wrote.