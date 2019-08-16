

CTV Vancouver Island





A man accused of stealing a District of Saanich truck and donning a worker's construction hat was arrested in Oak Bay Thursday night, police say.

Police were advised of the stolen municipal work truck at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Twenty minutes later, an on-duty officer spotted the truck driving on Beach Drive at Dalhousie Street and tried to pull the truck over.

Police say the driver failed to pull over and eventually pulled into a driveway near Cavendish Avenue, then fled on foot.

Police set up a search area and called in a police dog from Saanich. Officers caught up with the suspect at around 5:50 p.m. and took him into custody, determining the white construction helmet he was wearing had been left in the work truck.

Investigators call the 36-year-old man a "prolific offender" who was prohibited from driving and wanted by Victoria police.

He faces charges of failing to comply with conditions, flight from police, theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

“With prolific offenders such as this, one can only imagine what that pick-up truck was going to be used for in our community. Thankfully, one of our keen eyed members spotted it before he was able to further victimize anyone," Oak Bay Deputy Police Chief Ray Bernoties said in a statement.

He called the arrest "another example" of a great working relationship between Oak Bay and Saanich police departments.