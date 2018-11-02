

CTV Vancouver Island





A 19-year-old Central Saanich man who pleaded guilty to a number of charges related to child pornography, luring and extortion has been sentenced to 18 months in jail.

Seamus Weeks was arrested in 2016 following a nearly year-long investigation by Central Saanich Police.

According to police, Weeks used online aliases to threaten or blackmail several teen girls into giving him sexually explicit images on social media.

He pleaded guilty to charges including luring persons under 18 by telecommunication, possession of child pornography, invitation to sexual touching, criminal harassment, uttering threats and extortion.

Police say he was 19 years old at the time the crimes were committed.

Along with the 18-month jail term, Weeks will serve a six-month conditional sentence order and an additional three years on probation.

He'll also be listed on Canada's sex offender registry for life.