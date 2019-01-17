COOMBS - A suspect wanted in connection with the assault of two police officers was taken into custody on Wednesday night in Coombs after a coordinated effort involving multiple RCMP resources.

According to Sgt. Steve Rose of Oceanside RCMP, their detachment received a tip that a person wanted in connection to a Tuesday bear spray assault on two Port Alberni police officers was heading towards Coombs.

Plainclothes officers were able to visually identify the individual and saw him heading towards the Virginia Estates area of Coombs.

"Given the previous history of the suspect we called for assistance from the Police Dog Service out of Nanaimo before attempting to apprehend him," said Rose.

Once PDS arrived, Virginia Road was closed off and the dog and plainclothes members were sent in to search for the suspect.

Rose says the suspect was taken into custody without incident at a private residence. Officers also located a stolen pickup truck and two stolen motorcycles at that same location.

The suspect is facing charges as a result of "a number of inter-jurisdictional investigations that include Nanaimo and Port Alberni" Rose said. The suspect has since been transported back to Port Alberni.