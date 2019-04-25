

CTV Vancouver Island





A man threatening that he had a syringe full of gasoline was Tasered by police on the West Shore Monday.

West Shore RCMP received a call around 1:30 a.m. about a disturbance on a pedestrian bridge near the 200-block of Island Hwy. in View Royal.

Police attended the scene and found the man visibly distraught.

The man was carrying a backpack and told the officers he had a syringe filled with gasoline, police said in a news release Thursday.

Officers said the man had his hand inside the bag and refused to show officers his hands, leading police to believe he had a weapon.

The RCMP say the man refused to co-operate with police and became aggressive, advancing towards the officers.

The man was Tasered by police.

"This man was clearly displaying the potential to cause serious harm to those present and the public in the area," the West Shore RCMP said. "Once he was arrested, he was taken to the hospital."