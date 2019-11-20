VICTORIA – Mounties say a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a brazen assault in downtown Courtenay Tuesday afternoon.

Comox Valley RCMP patrol officers were called to a reported assault near the library in the 350-block of 6th Street at approximately 1:25 p.m.

Officers found a 46-year-old man unconscious on the sidewalk. The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

“The victim and the suspect were at the Courtenay library shortly before getting into an altercation which resulted in the victim suffering a serious head injury,” said Staff-Sgt. Glen Breckon of the Comox Valley RCMP's major crimes unit.

“This is a busy area in Courtenay and we are looking for witnesses who may have seen the dispute between these two men, a disturbance at the library, or may have video or dashcam footage from around the time of the assault,” he added.

Police say the altercation is not believed to be a random incident and a person of interest has been identified by investigators.

The Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2019-17839. Additionally, witnesses can send video footage directly to the Comox Valley RCMP at comoxvalleyrcmp@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.