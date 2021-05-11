VICTORIA -- Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in a hit-and-run crash in a Victoria parking lot.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on April 29 in the parking lot of a temporary housing facility in the 2900-block of Douglas Street.

Police say the suspect vehicle had left the scene by the time officers arrived, while the other vehicle sustained significant front-end damage.

Police are now looking for a middle-aged white man who was wearing a dark hooded sweater, jeans and a baseball hat.

The man was driving a grey, four-door Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck with a chrome grill and bumper, black wheel rims and chrome running boards.

Police continue to investigate the crash and ask anyone with information to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.