A man was killed after his trailer in Cobble Hill caught fire Thursday night, according to RCMP.

Mounties and Mill Bay Fire Department were called to a fully engulfed trailer at around 10:30 p.m.

They arrived to discover a male occupant was tragically still inside the trailer, and failed to make it out.

Investigators say foul play is not suspected in the death.

RCMP Forensic Identification Section, RCMP Island District General Investigation Section, a fire investigator and the BC Coroner's Service are investigating the cause of the blaze.

RCMP Victim Services have also been tasked to provide support in the wake of the death.

The blaze occurred on the same day one of the worst wind storms in years wreaked havoc up and down Vancouver Island.

Cobble Hill was one of the many towns on the island affected by widespread power outages, and remained without power Friday as BC Hydro crews worked to repair damage.

Police aren't saying whether the fatal fire is connected in any way to the wind storm.