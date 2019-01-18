

Scott Weston, CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria police are searching for a suspect after a man riding his electric wheelchair was assaulted last weekend.

The victim’s wheelchair made contact with an unknown man on the corner of Yates and Douglas Streets early Sunday afternoon. The man who was struck by the chair was upset and an altercation took place.

As a result, the man in the wheelchair suffered injuries that will have a long-term impact, police said. He was transported to hospital and released. He continues to require medical attention for his injuries.

Victoria Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault at Yates and Douglas Streets between 1:45 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. on Sunday.

If anyone has information that may identify the suspect, they can call Victoria Police at 250-995-7654 or call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.