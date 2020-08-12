VICTORIA -- One man is in hospital in serious condition after an early-morning fire in Victoria.

Firefighters were called to a top-floor unit at the Victoria Apartments at 820 Fisgard St. Wednesday morning.

A Victoria Fire Department scene commander tells CTV News one man was taken to hospital in dire condition by paramedics.

Neighbours say they smelled smoke and entered the man's unit. He was found badly burned and residents sprayed him with a fire extinguisher.

Approximately 12 other occupants were removed from the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.