A man was taken to hospital following a high-speed rollover crash involving a high-end convertible in Courtenay.

The man was driving along Vanier Drive near the Comox Valley Sports Centre, a 50 kilometre an hour zone, when he crashed.

He was ejected from the sports car, according to first responders at the scene. It's believed the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

A lifeguard from the nearby sports centre was one of the first on scene and provided first aid to the driver, according to Courtenay's fire chief.

"The occupant was ejected up toward the fence," said Don Bardonnex.

He said the man was lucky to not have suffered more serious injuries.