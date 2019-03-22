Man dead after three-car collision near Coombs
A man in his 70s is dead after a three-vehicle collision on the Alberni Highway west of Coombs.
The crash happened shortly after noon Friday at the intersection of Highway 4 and Koen Road.
The highway was expected to be closed in both directions until at least 6 p.m., police said.
The BC Coroners Service and collision analysts attended the scene.