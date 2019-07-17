

CTV Vancouver Island





A Port Renfrew man has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly pouring a hot cup of coffee on a dog's face.

The attack happened Monday morning at around 10:30 a.m., according to Sooke RCMP.

Police say the dog, a two-year-old German shepherd-husky cross, approached an 18-year-old man when it was attacked.

"According to witnesses, the hot coffee was poured directly onto the dog's eyes," Mounties said.

They said there was no indication the dog was acting aggressively toward the man.

The man was arrested and taken into custody. He has since been released pending his next court date in September.

The dog is expected to make a full recovery from its injuries.