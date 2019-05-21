

CTV Vancouver Island





A man has been charged with arson and assault after a suspicious fire caused widespread damage at the Blanshard Courts apartment complex in Victoria.

Court records show Murray Sam is charged with arson damaging a property, arson in relation to an inhabited property and assault causing bodily harm.

Police were initially called to the property for a report of a dispute involving the suspect and another person.

They soon found a fire and heavy smoke in the suite they were investigating, and inhabitants were told to get out of the building as firefighters were called to the scene.

The damage to the complex was extensive and left many suites uninhabitable. Two officers were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Damage remains at the complex four days after the fast-moving fire broke out.

BC Housing, which runs the development, said new homes have been found for the smoked-out families and should be move-in ready by Friday.

Thirteen children in total were left without basic necessities or toys, and local charity Santas Anonymous provided each affected child with a gift to help ease their loss.

"It was really sad to see them without all of their belongings so suddenly in the middle of the night," said executive director Christine Hewitt. "We respond to those fires right away and make sure that kids have some comfort, and maybe replace some of those really special belongings that were gone."

Sam is expected back in court Wednesday for a bail hearing.

Police said they're not linking the alleged arson to any other fires in Victoria, including the massive blaze that destroyed the Plaza Hotel in early May.