A man is charged with breaking and entering after police say he broke into a newly constructed Langford home and promptly fell asleep.

West Shore RCMP were called to the construction site by a security guard on May 6 at approximately 11 p.m.

Police say the security guard reported witnessing a man inside one of the new homes near Constellation Avenue and Meridian Avenue in Langford.

The guard reportedly asked the man to leave but was met with verbal resistance.

"Our officers attended along with the K-9 unit and located an intoxicated man sleeping inside one of the units,” West Shore RCMP spokesperson Const. Nancy Saggar said in a news release Wednesday.

“The suspect told officers that he had been drinking and arguing with people at home and as a result he now needed a new place to sleep.”

The man was arrested for breaking and entering and once sober, was released with a date to appear in court.

Anyone who witnesses someone trespassing on a construction site is asked to call 911 to report it.

Thefts from construction sites can be reported to police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.