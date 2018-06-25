

The Canadian Press





A Victoria man is in custody following a stabbing Saturday that left another man with non-life threatening injuries.

Victoria police say they were called downtown just after 4:30 p.m. and nearby officers arrived within seconds, but did not see the alleged assailant.

They say the victim was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital.

Four hours later, they say they received another report of a man matching the suspect's description, who was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a knife.