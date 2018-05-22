

CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a BC Transit bus Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to a bus parked at Douglas Street and Burnside Road just after 1 p.m.

They arrived to find the suspect still on the bus and took him into custody.

The victim told police the man, who she didn't know, started sexually assaulting her and she told him to stop.

When she told the bus driver she had been sexually assaulted, he stopped the vehicle, called police and remained with her, according to investigators.

Passengers on the bus also reported the incident to police and remained on the bus with the woman, who was not physically hurt.

Police said the investigation is ongoing as the suspect, who is known to them, remains in custody for a pending court date.

BC Transit has also released a statement on the assault, saying it's supporting VicPD's investigation.

"We take reports about inappropriate and illegal behavior, including sexual assault and harassment, very seriously and work closely with police to follow the legal process for complaints," the company said. "If someone is the victim of an inappropriate or illegal activity, or sees something that is inappropriate, please tell the driver immediately.

It pointed to several new safety features on board its buses including the installation of closed-circuit television cameras, safety shield doors for drivers and the rollout of an operator emergency notification protocol.

Anyone with information on the incident who hasn't been in touch with investigators is asked to call them at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.