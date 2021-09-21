Man arrested after sexual assault on transit bus: Saanich police

Victoria -

Saanich police say a man has been arrested after a sexual assault aboard a BC Transit bus.

The incident occurred on Sept. 10 on a route 39 BC Transit bus that had departed from the University of Victoria in the afternoon.

Police say that while the bus was travelling, a man approached a woman and "committed a sexual assault."

Last week, investigators asked to the community to help identify the man believed to be involved in the incident.

On Tuesday, police said the man they were searching for, a 43-year-old Saanich resident, was located and arrested over the weekend.

Police say they are recommending a charge of sexual assault. The man has since been released on conditions until his scheduled court date later this year.

The incident remains under investigation, police say.