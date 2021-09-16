Saanich police searching for man after sexual assault on BC Transit bus

Saanich police are searching for this man who is believed to be connected to a sexual assault aboard a public bus: (Saanich Police) Saanich police are searching for this man who is believed to be connected to a sexual assault aboard a public bus: (Saanich Police)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Health Canada authorizes new names for COVID-19 vaccines

Health Canada has authorized brand name changes for three COVID-19 vaccines. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be named Comirnaty, the Moderna vaccine will be named SpikeVax, and the AstraZeneca vaccine will be named Vaxzevria, Health Canada said in a tweet Thursday.

TRUTH TRACKER

TRUTH TRACKER | Could a Conservative government close the border at Roxham Road?

In a video posted to his Twitter account Monday, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, in French, pledged to close the land border crossing at Roxham Road in Quebec where he says 'thousands of people crossed the border illegally' – a pledge experts say is complicated and misleading.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener